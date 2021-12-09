The ratings agency said Evergrande had missed bond repayments after the grace period lapsed on December 6. Photo: AFP
Evergrande joins Kaisa in ‘restricted default’ after missing bond payments, Fitch says

  • Fitch says Kaisa had reportedly failed to make payments on its US dollar bonds due on December 7 and had not responded to requests for comment
  • A restricted default means that a company is in payment default but has not entered into formal winding-up procedures

Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:34pm, 9 Dec, 2021

