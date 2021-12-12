A car battery factory in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Cheap batteries are key to the growth and wider use of EVs. Photo: AFP
Chinese EV firms face slower growth, as higher metal prices push up battery costs

  • The prices of lithium carbonate, cobalt and nickel, key metals used in EV batteries, have soared this year
  • The rise in lithium carbonate alone would add an average US$470 to the cost of producing an EV battery, Suzhou Hazardtex executive says

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00am, 12 Dec, 2021

A car battery factory in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Cheap batteries are key to the growth and wider use of EVs. Photo: AFP
