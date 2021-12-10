A man wearing a protective face mask touches the investment icon bull statue on display outside a mall in Beijing in March 2020. Photo: AP
Chinese stocks are likely to sell-off in the next two quarters as Beijing restrains from activating full-scale stimulus: BCA Research
- China is trying to balance between staying the course on structural reform and stabilising growth, likely making any stimulus piecemeal in quantum
- A sell-off will provide investors with a good buying opportunity in the expectation of a more decisive or forceful stimulus
Topic | China stock market
