The move represents a policy adjustment by financial regulators in Shanghai towards gradually loosening the restrictions on loans to the property sector. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai banks urged to lend to developers building rental homes in bid to increase affordable housing

  • In a rare move, the city’s banking authorities have asked some commercial banks to extend credit to developers to build more rental homes
  • ‘Increasing the supply of affordable rental homes for young citizens is an effective way of improving housing conditions,’ said the local branch of the PBOC

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 15 Dec, 2021

