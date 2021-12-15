The move represents a policy adjustment by financial regulators in Shanghai towards gradually loosening the restrictions on loans to the property sector. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai banks urged to lend to developers building rental homes in bid to increase affordable housing
- In a rare move, the city’s banking authorities have asked some commercial banks to extend credit to developers to build more rental homes
- ‘Increasing the supply of affordable rental homes for young citizens is an effective way of improving housing conditions,’ said the local branch of the PBOC
Topic | Banking & finance
The move represents a policy adjustment by financial regulators in Shanghai towards gradually loosening the restrictions on loans to the property sector. Photo: Bloomberg