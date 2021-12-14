A man works at the Tiexi plant of BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) in the Liaoning provincial capital of Shenyang on February 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
BMW to make X5 SUVs in China, expanding its model lineup to fend off electric cars in the world’s largest vehicle market
- BMW will add the X5 to the lineup of vehicles it makes with its Brilliance China Automotive Holdings venture in Shenyang
- The Shenyang-made X5 will cater to the tastes and preferences of Chinese customers, including a long-wheel concept for them to be chauffeur driven
