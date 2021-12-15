Chinese authorities are carefully scrutinising China Evergrande’s assets as they evaluate the next course of action for the embattled developer. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese authorities are carefully scrutinising China Evergrande’s assets as they evaluate the next course of action for the embattled developer. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  China Business

Evergrande crisis: China auditing assets of distressed property developer and chairman Hui Ka Yan, sources say

  • A thorough assessment of Evergrande’s assets will help the authorities to decide whether a bailout involving state-owned entities is necessary, sources said
  • Beijing has repeatedly sought to reassure investors, but it has not yet indicated how it plans to stabilise Evergrande and the broader property market

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:23pm, 15 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese authorities are carefully scrutinising China Evergrande’s assets as they evaluate the next course of action for the embattled developer. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese authorities are carefully scrutinising China Evergrande’s assets as they evaluate the next course of action for the embattled developer. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE