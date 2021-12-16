Chinese technology stocks are great values for investors who can ignore short-term volatility to capture long-term growth, Lombard Odier says. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba, Tencent and Chinese tech stocks are good values with policy conditions priced in, Lombard Odier says
- Lombard Odier fund managers see values in beaten-down Chinese tech firms on optimistic outlook on online advertising revenue
- The Swiss firm’s High Conviction funds in China and Asia count Alibaba and Tencent among their top 10 holdings
Topic | Stocks
Chinese technology stocks are great values for investors who can ignore short-term volatility to capture long-term growth, Lombard Odier says. Photo: Shutterstock