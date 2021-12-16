A coal mine in Pingdingshan, in China’s Henan province. Yankuang Energy’s diversification plan is part of a larger trend where traditional energy companies are exploring new opportunities in the new energy sector. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong-listed unit of China’s third largest coal miner Shandong Energy Group announces wind, solar diversification plan
- Yankuang Energy Group’s share price hits highest level in three months in intraday trading
- Firm’s diversification plan ‘has been received favourably by the markets’, analyst says
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
A coal mine in Pingdingshan, in China’s Henan province. Yankuang Energy’s diversification plan is part of a larger trend where traditional energy companies are exploring new opportunities in the new energy sector. Photo: Reuters