Two consumers check out an Xpeng P7 intelligent electric car at the company’s showroom in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Xpeng becomes China’s first smart EV maker to be fined for data privacy violation

  • Regulators penalise Xpeng Motors 100,000 yuan (US$15,710) for collecting consumer data without consent at seven showrooms in Shanghai
  • Xpeng apologises to customers and deletes more than 430,000 photos to comply with the data privacy rules

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Dec, 2021

