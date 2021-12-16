Two consumers check out an Xpeng P7 intelligent electric car at the company’s showroom in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Xpeng becomes China’s first smart EV maker to be fined for data privacy violation
- Regulators penalise Xpeng Motors 100,000 yuan (US$15,710) for collecting consumer data without consent at seven showrooms in Shanghai
- Xpeng apologises to customers and deletes more than 430,000 photos to comply with the data privacy rules
