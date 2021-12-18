Illustration: Joe Lo/SCMP
Big Pharma must sacrifice upfront profits to get on China’s coveted list of medicines eligible for insurance reimbursements
- Drugs that make it to the list are eligible for up to 80 per cent of their prices paid for by insurance, shifting the cost burden from the patients to the public sector
- On average, prices were reduced by 61.7 per cent before drugs could make it to the coveted 2021 list, which makes them eligible for reimbursements
Knowledge | Asia's biggest YouTube stars
Illustration: Joe Lo/SCMP