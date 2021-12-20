Shares of A-Living Services, a unit of Guangzhou-based Agile Group, have slumped in the last one month. Credit: Imaginechina via AFP
Why Chinese property management companies are losing favour with money managers
- Shares of most Chinese property management firms, once a darling of investors, have been beaten down in recent months as the woes of their parent companies spill over
- Property managers are being used as a financial tool by distressed developers to bail them out of sticky situations, JPMorgan says
Topic | China property
