A barge unloads coal at a power station in Yangzhou, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
China’s rising coal power output to push global electricity generated from fossil fuel to record high this year, IEA says
- Global power generation from coal is also expected to jump by 9 per cent this year to an all-time high of 10,350 terawatt-hours, according to the IEA
- This year’s record level of coal power generation shows how far off track the world is in its efforts to put emissions into decline towards net zero, IEA’s Fatih Birol says
