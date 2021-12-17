The company, which owns this newspaper, also introduced what it called its Scope 3+ target. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce giant Alibaba Group promises carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030

  • The company also introduced what it called its “Scope 3+” target to eliminate 1.5 gigatons of carbon emissions across its entire ecosystem by 2035
  • Alibaba said it will leverage its influence to mobilise behavioural changes among its consumers, merchants and partners in China and around the world

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:15pm, 17 Dec, 2021

