China, the biggest producer of plastic waste on the planet, kicked off a five-year plan in January to phase out single-use and non-biodegradable plastic bags and other plastic packaging. Photo: AFP
China, the biggest producer of plastic waste on the planet, kicked off a five-year plan in January to phase out single-use and non-biodegradable plastic bags and other plastic packaging. Photo: AFP
Business /  China Business

Circular economy: how multinationals are recycling plastic waste, packaging in China to cut carbon emissions

  • Dow, an American company, teamed up with Chinese milk brand Shiny Meadow to collect and repurpose more than 6,000 used plastic milk bottles
  • China kicked off a five-year plan in January to phase out single-use and non-biodegradable plastic bags and packaging

Topic |   Recycling and waste reduction
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:31am, 19 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China, the biggest producer of plastic waste on the planet, kicked off a five-year plan in January to phase out single-use and non-biodegradable plastic bags and other plastic packaging. Photo: AFP
China, the biggest producer of plastic waste on the planet, kicked off a five-year plan in January to phase out single-use and non-biodegradable plastic bags and other plastic packaging. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE