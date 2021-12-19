China, the biggest producer of plastic waste on the planet, kicked off a five-year plan in January to phase out single-use and non-biodegradable plastic bags and other plastic packaging. Photo: AFP
Circular economy: how multinationals are recycling plastic waste, packaging in China to cut carbon emissions
- Dow, an American company, teamed up with Chinese milk brand Shiny Meadow to collect and repurpose more than 6,000 used plastic milk bottles
- China kicked off a five-year plan in January to phase out single-use and non-biodegradable plastic bags and packaging
Topic | Recycling and waste reduction
China, the biggest producer of plastic waste on the planet, kicked off a five-year plan in January to phase out single-use and non-biodegradable plastic bags and other plastic packaging. Photo: AFP