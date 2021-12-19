With an increasing number of Chinese consumers shopping online, sales at hypermarkets in the world’s second-largest economy are on a downward spiral. Photo: Bloomberg
Hypermarket stores in China closing at a rapid clip as consumers shift spending online
- Hypermarket sales have declined at an annualised pace of 7 per cent over the past three years, compared with a 24 per cent growth in e-commerce sales
- Walmart closed more than 80 stores from 2016 to 2020, and had only 34 left at the end of September
Topic | Retailing
