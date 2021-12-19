An ET5 mid-size sedan, NIO’s latest model, is displayed at a showroom in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. Photo: Daniel Ren
China EV battle: NIO launches mid-size car with eye on Tesla’s market-leading Model 3
- The ET5, priced from US$51,448 before subsidy, is expected to roll off the production line next September
- The car will be equipped with PanoCinema, a panoramic and immersive digital cockpit boasting AR and VR technologies, NIO CEO William Li said
Topic | NIO
