This photo taken on July 7, 2021 shows a booth of China’s Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime at 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
SenseTime lines up nine cornerstone investors and excludes US investors as it relaunches its IPO for a quick turnaround in Hong Kong
- The artificial intelligence (AI) company will issue 1.5 billion shares at between HK$3.85 and HK$3.99
- The retail offering starts today, for the company’s shares to commence trading on the Hong Kong exchange on December 30
