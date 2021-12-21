An Anta store in Shenzhen. The Chinese sportswear maker has been kitting out China’s Olympics team since 2016. Photo: CWH
Winter Olympics partner Anta’s owner donates shares worth US$1.2 billion to charity amid China’s common prosperity push
- The share transfer is part of Chinese tycoon Ding Shizhong and his family’s pledge to donate 10 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion) to Hemin Foundation
- The donation will help the company’s image as it contributes to China’s common prosperity drive and meets investors demand on ESG, analyst says
Topic | ESG investing
An Anta store in Shenzhen. The Chinese sportswear maker has been kitting out China’s Olympics team since 2016. Photo: CWH