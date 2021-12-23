The Chinese ophthalmic pharmaceutical market is forecast to grow from US$2.6 billion in 2019 to US$20.2 billion in 2030. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong ophthalmic drugs pioneer sets its sights on cracking China’s US$20.2 billion eye disease treatment market
- The Hong Kong-listed company aims to take a leading role in mainland China’s eye disease market as the country’s innovation ecosystem matures
- According to China Insights Consultancy, the Chinese ophthalmic pharmaceutical market will grow from US$2.6 billion in 2019 to US$20.2 billion in 2030
Topic | Health in China
The Chinese ophthalmic pharmaceutical market is forecast to grow from US$2.6 billion in 2019 to US$20.2 billion in 2030. Photo: Shutterstock