A Renault hybrid car is displayed at the Brussels Motor Show in this file photo from January 2020. The French carmaker is making renewed efforts to gain a foothold in China after signing an agreement with Geely to share resources and technologies and focus on making hybrid vehicles for Asian markets. Photo: Reuters
Renault venture with carmaker China Brilliance stops paying salaries, expected to undergo liquidation
- Renault Brilliance tells more than 1,000 employees that it will not pay salaries or contribute to pension schemes
- Closure will represent French carmaker’s second exit from a Chinese venture since April last year
