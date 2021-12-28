The monoclonal neutralising antibody therapy co-developed by Brii, Tsinghua University and the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen. Photo: AP
The monoclonal neutralising antibody therapy co-developed by Brii, Tsinghua University and the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen. Photo: AP
Business /  China Business

exclusive | Hong Kong-listed Brii expects to launch Covid-19 drug as early as January, eyes revenue generation

  • The drug is going through an additional government review and is likely to be launched in the first quarter of 2022, Brii’s CEO and co-founder says
  • FDA approval for emergency use is likely to come next month

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 8:55am, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The monoclonal neutralising antibody therapy co-developed by Brii, Tsinghua University and the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen. Photo: AP
The monoclonal neutralising antibody therapy co-developed by Brii, Tsinghua University and the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE