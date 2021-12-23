The BYD factory in Xian is seen in this file photo from October 2019. The facility currently has an annual capacity of up to 500,000 units. Photo: EPA-EFE
The BYD factory in Xian is seen in this file photo from October 2019. The facility currently has an annual capacity of up to 500,000 units. Photo: EPA-EFE
BYD
Business /  China Business

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV giant BYD cuts production in Covid-19-hit Xian

  • Reduced output in Xian expected to force Shenzhen-based carmaker to delay deliveries
  • Carmaker could ‘better use capacity in other places to churn out more cars’, analyst says

Topic |   BYD
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:15pm, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The BYD factory in Xian is seen in this file photo from October 2019. The facility currently has an annual capacity of up to 500,000 units. Photo: EPA-EFE
The BYD factory in Xian is seen in this file photo from October 2019. The facility currently has an annual capacity of up to 500,000 units. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE