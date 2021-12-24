Tourists feed sea lions at Haichang’s Laohutan Ocean Park in Dalian on 29 June 2015. Photo: Simon Song
MBK Partners pays US$1 billion for five maritime theme parks from Haichang to tap China’s growth potential in amusement parks
- The parks bought by MBK are located in Chengdu, Qingdao, Wuhan and Tianjin, with the fifth under construction in Zhengzhou
- The sale leaves Haichang with a maritime park built on the banks of Dishui Lake near the Yangshan deep water port Shanghai as its sole theme park
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
Tourists feed sea lions at Haichang’s Laohutan Ocean Park in Dalian on 29 June 2015. Photo: Simon Song