Zhang Yiming ranked second on the Hurun China Rich List in October, behind Zhong Shanshan of Nongfu, after his fortune tripled from last year. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok’s Zhang Yiming is China’s richest person under 40 with fortune of US$53.4 billion: Hurun

  • Zhang, the founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, is also likely to become China’s richest person, especially if ByteDance ‘goes public successfully’, Rupert Hoogewerf says
  • Sea Group’s Ye Gang and Li Auto’s Li Xiang among top ranks, while TAL Education co-founders record biggest slump in net worth

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:30pm, 25 Dec, 2021

