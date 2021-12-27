The production line of new-energy vehicles in the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming in southwest China on December 3, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s EV industry may go into partial freeze in 2022 as global chip shortage leaves 1 million vehicles short of vital components
- Global foundries can produce enough semiconductor chips and microcontrollers to supply 4 million electric cars in China, according to an industry guild
- That leaves a shortfall of 1 million vehicles in a market where demand may jump to 5 million units in 2022, the China Passenger Car Association said
