Li Ka-shing’s interest in CK Asset has risen from 46.39 per cent to 46.40 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset to sell aircraft leasing businesses for US$4.3 billion to Carlyle Group unit

  • Hong Kong tycoon’s flagship company will pocket a gain of US$170 million by selling Accipiter Finance and Manchester Aviation Finance to Maverick Aviation Holdings
  • Deal comes after Li Ka-shing increased his stake in CK Asset on Monday

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 24 Dec, 2021

