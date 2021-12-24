Li Ka-shing’s interest in CK Asset has risen from 46.39 per cent to 46.40 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset to sell aircraft leasing businesses for US$4.3 billion to Carlyle Group unit
- Hong Kong tycoon’s flagship company will pocket a gain of US$170 million by selling Accipiter Finance and Manchester Aviation Finance to Maverick Aviation Holdings
- Deal comes after Li Ka-shing increased his stake in CK Asset on Monday
Topic | Cheung Kong
Li Ka-shing’s interest in CK Asset has risen from 46.39 per cent to 46.40 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang