A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building located at Beijing’s Financial Street in downtown Beijing on December 18, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
China’s new VIE rule eases concerns about overseas IPOs following months of uncertainty after Didi probe
- China’s securities watchdog published a new draft regulation stating companies can list overseas as variable interest entities if they meet compliance rules
- A requirement for security reviews of certain companies seeking overseas listings after Didi Global’s New York IPO led to uncertainty about the VIE structure
Topic | Financial regulation
