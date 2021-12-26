The Yoho Hub housing complex in Yuen Long, Hong Kong on December 17. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Homebuyers take up two-thirds of Sun Hung Kai’s Yoho Hub flats in Yuen Long as recovery, rate outlook underpin demand
- More than two-thirds of the 325 units had been sold by 7pm local time; an industry executive expects take-up rate to surpass 90 per cent
- Yoho Hub, with 1,030 units in total, is the most expensive of new developments in the Yuen Long neighbourhood
Topic | Weekend Property
