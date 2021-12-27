Tourists at the Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City in central Henan province on December 22. Photo: Xinhua
Tourists at the Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City in central Henan province on December 22. Photo: Xinhua
Tourism
Business /  China Business

Omicron: China’s tourism industry braces for fallout as a surge in Covid-19 puts peak travel season in jeopardy

  • Tourism industry revenue sank 61 per cent to 2.23 trillion yuan (US$350 billion) last year, as travels plunged 52 per cent to 2.88 billion trips
  • Bleak outlook for industry as Fitch says China is expected to maintain its zero-Covid policy through most of 2022

Topic |   Tourism
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists at the Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City in central Henan province on December 22. Photo: Xinhua
Tourists at the Fuxi Mountain tourism area in Xinmi City in central Henan province on December 22. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE