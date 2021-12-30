A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building. Photo: Reuters
Foreign capital inflows into China’s equity markets hit a record in 2021 with Kweichow Moutai and Contemporary Amperex among top stocks

  • Net inflows of capital into equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen reached a record high close to 420 billion yuan: CICC report
  • Foreign investors attracted by economy’s bounce back from pandemic, with flows into manufacturing at expense of tech amid crackdowns

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 11:24am, 30 Dec, 2021

