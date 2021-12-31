An electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index level outside a brokerage in Mong Kok in June 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Alibaba, JD.com drive biggest tech rally in three weeks as Hong Kong market wraps up tumultuous year
- Tech index heads for the best gain in three weeks, mirroring an overnight surge in US-listed Chinese stocks, on final day of trading
- Manufacturing in China grew more than estimated in December, a government report on Friday shows
Topic | China stock market
