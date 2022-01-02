An engineer conducts maintenance work at a floating solar farm in the Panji district of Huainan, Anhui Province, on July 20, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China to remain renewable energy leader with strong capacity growth in 2022, despite subsidies phase-out
- With strong supply and demand for renewables, China will continue to see strong capacity growth over the next five years, analysts say
- Phasing out industry subsidies and a heavy reliance on coal are countered by government policies requiring investment in renewable energy
