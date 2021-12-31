Tesla has habitually adjusted the prices of its cars since it began building the Model 3 in Shanghai two years ago. Photo: Reuters
Tesla
Tesla raises prices of Model 3 and Model Y again in mainland China to tame demand amid production shortage

  • The American electric car maker raised the prices of its Shanghai-made vehicles for the second time in a matter of weeks
  • Analysts said the move was aimed at addressing a widening gap between capacity and demand

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:21pm, 31 Dec, 2021

