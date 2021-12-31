The dial-back of the earlier plan is seen as an attempt to reduce the exposure of Evergrande’s debt woes to smaller investors. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande crisis: developer revises payment plan for wealth management investors as debt deadlines pile up
- Evergrande Wealth Management says it will pay investors 8,000 yuan (US$1,259) each for December, January and February
- Under the revised plan for the wealth management products, all interest payments will be paused from today.
Topic | Evergrande crisis
