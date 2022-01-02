People check out Xpeng Motors’ P5 electric car on display during the Auto Shanghai 2021 trade show in April last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese EV makers Xpeng, Li Auto, NIO report surge in deliveries in December to cap banner year
- Xpeng and Li Auto each posted a record for monthly sales, while NIO once again reported deliveries of more than 10,000 units in December
- The three EV start-ups reported their strong sales figures ahead of Beijing’s implementation of a 30 per cent reduction of EV subsidies on January 1
Topic | Electric cars
