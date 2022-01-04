A mask-wearing pedestrian walks past Exchange Square, the building that houses the bourse in Hong Kong. China’s ‘zero-Covid’ strategy would be a major domestic risk in 2022, an analyst said. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese offshore stocks to turn corner in 2022 even as Xi’s ‘common prosperity’ goal and regulatory scrutiny persist, global funds say
- China may outperform other markets in 2022, Fidelity executive says
- We recognise the regulatory risks, ‘yet see current valuations as offering eligible investors adequate compensation for them’, Blackrock’s chief China economist says
