A rare earth mine in Ganxian county in central China’s Jiangxi province. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Rare earth producer JL Mag expects boost from China’s growing NEV sector
- JL Mag Rare-Earth supplied carmakers enough magnetic material to produce 800,000 NEVs in the first nine months of last year, up from 450,000 units in 2019
- The Shenzhen-listed company plans to raise US$648.8 million from its Hong Kong offering, with the pricing due on Friday
Topic | IPO
