BYD’s Dolphin electric vehicle is displayed at a showroom in Changzhou, in China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Warren Buffett-backed BYD relishes success of newly launched Dolphin car model as sales top 10,000 units in December
- Shenzhen-based BYD sold 10,016 Dolphin cars in December, within five months of its launch in August
- BYD, controlled by billionaire Wang Chuanfu, sold 93,945 pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in December, an increase of 225.7 per cent from a year ago
