A pedestrian passes a China Mobile store in Shanghai on December 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China Mobile, biggest IPO in a decade, jumps 10 per cent on debut as investors shrug off valuation, blacklisting fears
- China Mobile raised about US$8.8 billion from local investors in December, making it the world’s second biggest IPO in 2021
- The A shares were priced about 52 per cent higher than its own shares listed in Hong Kong; the premium currently stands at 45.7 per cent
Topic | China business and economy
