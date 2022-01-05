An elderly looks at the electronic screen displaying the Hang Seng Index stocks outside a bank in Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
Tech stocks sink in Hong Kong on concerns Tencent to exit from more investments in firms including Meituan, Kuaishou
- Tencent pared its stake in Sea Limited, a Singapore-based tech firm listed in the US, after proposing last month to also give up a stake in JD.com as special dividend
- Declines in Meituan, Kuaishou and Bilibili, all partly owned by Tencent, push the market towards its worst start to a year since 2014
