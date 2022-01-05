A Xpeng smart EV uses its driver-assist system on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway. Photo: Daniel Ren
Chinese EV firms are flush with orders, as tech such as autonomous driving lures in Chinese motorists
- EVs produced by Xpeng, NIO and Huawei Technologies have proved to be popular
- ‘Young Chinese drivers are keen on the development of autonomous driving technologies’, analyst says
