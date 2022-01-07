The bull statue on the Bund in Shanghai on January 4, 2022. Not the time to get carried away, BCA Research says. Photo: Bloomberg
The bull statue on the Bund in Shanghai on January 4, 2022. Not the time to get carried away, BCA Research says. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent
Business /  China Business

China stock rout not just about tech crackdown as earnings model shows 70 per cent odds of sharp contraction

  • Earnings model shows 70 per cent chance of a significant contraction in the coming 12 months: BCA Research
  • Stocks may see a tactical bounce in the next two to three months on policy stimulus bets, but a legitimate improvement in fundamentals is needed for an upgrade call

Topic |   Tencent
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 8:30am, 7 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The bull statue on the Bund in Shanghai on January 4, 2022. Not the time to get carried away, BCA Research says. Photo: Bloomberg
The bull statue on the Bund in Shanghai on January 4, 2022. Not the time to get carried away, BCA Research says. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE