Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li has touted the advanced technology of its upcoming car. Photo: AFP
Chinese AI giant Baidu ups the ante on autonomous driving, plans to launch its first car with level 4 automation next year
- The Chinese AI giant’s electric vehicle being developed by its carmaking arm, Jidu Automotive, will have level 4 autonomous driving capability
- The as yet unnamed model will be unveiled at the Beijing car show in April
