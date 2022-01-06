Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li has touted the advanced technology of its upcoming car. Photo: AFP
Chinese AI giant Baidu ups the ante on autonomous driving, plans to launch its first car with level 4 automation next year

  • The Chinese AI giant’s electric vehicle being developed by its carmaking arm, Jidu Automotive, will have level 4 autonomous driving capability
  • The as yet unnamed model will be unveiled at the Beijing car show in April

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:10pm, 6 Jan, 2022

