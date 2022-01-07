Signage at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing. China has eased a rule relating to the three red lines loan limit imposed on mainland developers. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing. China has eased a rule relating to the three red lines loan limit imposed on mainland developers. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

China’s easing of ‘three red lines’ loan rules for property sector won’t have immediate impact on struggling developers, analysts say

  • China plans to exclude debt raised by a developer to acquire distressed assets of another home builder when calculating their ‘three red lines’ compliance
  • The three red lines that define thresholds on borrowings were outlined by Beijing in August 2020

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:27pm, 7 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Signage at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing. China has eased a rule relating to the three red lines loan limit imposed on mainland developers. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing. China has eased a rule relating to the three red lines loan limit imposed on mainland developers. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE