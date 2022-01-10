The list contained the companies deemed the most aligned with the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  China Business

Dairy giant Yili Group, Huawei come out top in China for hitting UN’s sustainable development targets, Hurun Report finds

  • Yili took the top spot for its commitments to biodiversity protection and poverty reduction, the report says
  • Other companies to make the top 10 include Country Garden, Pingan Insurance, Tencent and BYD

Topic |   Sustainability
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:15pm, 10 Jan, 2022

