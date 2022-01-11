A section of the Evergrande mega-project complexes is seen on Haihua or Ocean Flower island in Danzhou in south China’s Hainan province in November 2019. Photo: AP
China Evergrande switches headquarters building in cost-saving move as financial pressures mount
- Evergrande says to ‘save costs’ its has moved its headquarters building
- Analysts say headquarters move not only saves costs, but may help Guangdong government solve Evergrande problem
Topic | China Evergrande Group
