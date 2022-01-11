An assembly line at SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile’s Baojun Auto City in Liuzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
An assembly line at SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile’s Baojun Auto City in Liuzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

Electric cars account for over 20 per cent of China’s new vehicle sales, reaching Beijing’s goal ahead of schedule

  • It is the latest signal that the mainland’s motorists are shifting from oil-guzzling vehicles to environmentally friendly cars
  • New-energy vehicle deliveries jumped 138.9 per cent to 505,000 units in December, which represented 22.6 per cent of total car sales

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00pm, 11 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An assembly line at SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile’s Baojun Auto City in Liuzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
An assembly line at SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile’s Baojun Auto City in Liuzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE