An assembly line at SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile’s Baojun Auto City in Liuzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric cars account for over 20 per cent of China’s new vehicle sales, reaching Beijing’s goal ahead of schedule
- It is the latest signal that the mainland’s motorists are shifting from oil-guzzling vehicles to environmentally friendly cars
- New-energy vehicle deliveries jumped 138.9 per cent to 505,000 units in December, which represented 22.6 per cent of total car sales
Topic | Electric cars
An assembly line at SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile’s Baojun Auto City in Liuzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg