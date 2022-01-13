Green hydrogen is produced using low or zero-carbon energy sources such as wind, solar, hydro or nuclear. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate change: green hydrogen to get cheaper by 2030 as China drives policies favouring clean fuel to control emissions
- The cost of green hydrogen could fall to around US$1.40 to US$2.30 per kg by 2030 from US$6 recently, according to Shell Hydrogen
- China has prioritised hydrogen as an emerging industry under its 14th five-year plan
Topic | Renewable energy
Green hydrogen is produced using low or zero-carbon energy sources such as wind, solar, hydro or nuclear. Photo: Shutterstock