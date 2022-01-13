Screen capture of the launch of the Hengchi 5 all-electric compact sports-utility vehicle by China Evergrande Group’s unit Evergrande New Energy Vehicle. Photo: Weibo
Evergrande’s Hengchi 5 electric SUV rolls off Tianjin plant after much delay, a key step in transforming the world’s most indebted developer
- The Hengchi 5 all-electric compact sports-utility vehicle (SUV) has a driving range of about 700 kilometres (435 miles) on a single charge
- The model, priced at less than 200,000 yuan, is cheaper than the 300,000-yuan price point where Tesla’s fiercest Chinese competitors compete at
Topic | Electric cars
Screen capture of the launch of the Hengchi 5 all-electric compact sports-utility vehicle by China Evergrande Group’s unit Evergrande New Energy Vehicle. Photo: Weibo