An electronic signboard showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong in October 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
An electronic signboard showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong in October 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks slip as mainland China funds trim bets on Tencent, HKEX while Macau casino operators tumble

  • Mainland Chinese investors turned net sellers of Hong Kong-listed stocks on Thursday with Tencent, HKEX, Sunny Optical among those under pressure
  • Hang Seng remains 3.3 per cent stronger from last Friday, set for its best week in about 11 months

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:34pm, 14 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic signboard showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong in October 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
An electronic signboard showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong in October 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE